San Gabriel Valley Transit Study Community Workshops

The San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments (SGVCOG) – in partnership with Los Angeles Metro (Metro) – is conducting a feasibility study to evaluate and improve mobility in the San Gabriel Valley. The study will evaluate short- and long-term transit options designed to enhance communities and the lives of residents, commuters and visitors, with a focus on our most vulnerable populations: transit-dependent populations and equity-focus communities constrained by existing transportation systems.

In the effort to welcome the public’s input for this Study, which can help shape improvements for reliable, convenient, and accessible transit in San Gabriel Valley, the SGVCOG is hosting a virtual Community Workshop on Wednesday, Feb. 23. We encourage your organization to use the information below on your social media platforms to help share the information with your communities.

For more information about this study, visit https://www.sgvcog.org/transit-study.

2/15/22