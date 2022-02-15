City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates

San Gabriel Valley Transit Study Community Workshops

maryjerejian1998

no comments

February 15, 2022

The San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments (SGVCOG) – in partnership with Los Angeles Metro (Metro) – is conducting a feasibility study to evaluate and improve mobility in the San Gabriel Valley. The study will evaluate short- and long-term transit options designed to enhance communities and the lives of residents, commuters and visitors, with a focus on our most vulnerable populations: transit-dependent populations and equity-focus communities constrained by existing transportation systems.

In the effort to welcome the public’s input for this Study, which can help shape improvements for reliable, convenient, and accessible transit in San Gabriel Valley, the SGVCOG is hosting a virtual Community Workshop on Wednesday, Feb. 23. We encourage your organization to use the information below on your social media platforms to help share the information with your communities.

For more information about this study, visit https://www.sgvcog.org/transit-study.

2/15/22

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

%d bloggers like this: