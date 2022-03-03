Final Submission for Redistricting Maps

The City of South Pasadena encourages community members to participate in the redistricting process by drawing and submitting a district map by the final submission deadline on Monday, March 7 at 12 PM! Paper and online mapping tools are available on the Draw a Map webpage for the public to create their own maps.

The maps submitted will be considered for adoption by the City Council at the fourth public hearing on March 16, 2022 at 6:30 PM. The public is encouraged to review and submit feedback on draft maps on the redistricting website by emailing redistricting@southpasadenaca.gov.

Please share this information with your community. For more information about the City’s redistricting process, please visit southpasadenaca.gov/redistricting.

