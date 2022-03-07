COVID-19 Updates

After the post-winter surge, the County of Los Angeles continues to experience consistent declines in COVID-19 cases, test positivity rates, and related hospitalizations. The consistency in the decline of these metrics in the County and across the State allows for revision of current prevention of spread strategies. The new Health Officer order dated 3/4/22 lists the changes including:

After March 11, the universal masking requirement of K-12 Schools and Childcare settings will terminate.

Masks continued to be required for indoors settings with higher risks of transmission: Public Transit, Transportation hubs, All Healthcare Settings, Correctional Facilities, Homeless Shelter, and Emergency Shelters.

Masks are strongly recommended, but not required, for all persons regardless of vaccine status, in other indoor public settings and businesses.

Local government entities and businesses may continue to have additional and more protective infection control requirements.

Please see the Health Officer Order for more highlights and information.

3/7/22