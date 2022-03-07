City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates

COVID-19 Updates

maryjerejian1998

no comments

March 7, 2022

After the post-winter surge, the County of Los Angeles continues to experience consistent declines in COVID-19 cases, test positivity rates, and related hospitalizations. The consistency in the decline of these metrics in the County and across the State allows for revision of current prevention of spread strategies. The new Health Officer order dated 3/4/22 lists the changes including:

  • After March 11, the universal masking requirement of K-12 Schools and Childcare settings will terminate.
  • Masks continued to be required for indoors settings with higher risks of transmission: Public Transit, Transportation hubs, All Healthcare Settings, Correctional Facilities, Homeless Shelter, and Emergency Shelters.
  • Masks are strongly recommended, but not required, for all persons regardless of vaccine status, in other indoor public settings and businesses.
  • Local government entities and businesses may continue to have additional and more protective infection control requirements.

Please see the Health Officer Order for more highlights and information.

3/7/22

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

%d bloggers like this: