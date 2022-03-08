Southern California Edison Upcoming Construction Work

On March 23th and 24th, 2022, Southern California Edison (SCE) will perform nighttime construction work to replace electrical transmission poles along Park Avenue from Mission Street to Hope Street. The work will require a partial street closure of Park Avenue and will be performed from 10pm to 6am.

SCE will distribute flyers to neighborhood residents notifying them of the construction activity and will post signs and message boards within the vicinity of the work for additional noticing. Temporary power outages may occur as a result of the work. Customers impacted by the power outage will be notified by SCE in advance. This maintenance work is to ensure the continuity of a safe, reliable electrical system which serves the City of South Pasadena. Upon the completion of the project, the overall reliability of the SCE grid system will improve, which will minimize future power outages.

