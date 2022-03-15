City Hall Scoop

Support the City Float with a Yard Sign!

March 15, 2022

Supporters of South Pasadena’s float in the annual Rose Parade are being asked to make a donation for a yard sign that will be placed in front of homes and businesses.

The sign read: “Proud Supporter of OUR float. Thank You!

South Pasadena’s 2022 entry – “Sky’s the Limit” – earned the city the prestigious Founder Award in the last Rose Parade.

To order a sign, go to SPTOR.org or contact Wende Lee, a SPTOR board member, at wendelee323@gmail.com Donations can also be made at SPTOR, PO Box 3662, South Pasadena, CA 91031

