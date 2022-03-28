City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates

South Pasadena Expanded Library Hours

maryjerejian1998

no comments

March 28, 2022

On Monday, April 4th, 2022, the South Pasadena Public Library will expand the hours it is open to the public to 58 hours per week. Slight adjustments have been made to the pre-pandemic opening and closing hours to provide a consistent opening time and to better meet customer needs. Library hours will be:


Monday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Tuesday: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Wednesday: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Thursday: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Friday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sunday: 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.


The South Pasadena Public Library is operating in compliance with the current County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health Order, issued March 3, 2022. It is strongly recommended that masks be worn in the Library; in the Children’s Room only, masks are required for everyone aged two or older. The South Pasadena Public Library is located at 1100 Oxley Street in South Pasadena. For more information about the Library, visit our website at
www.southpasadenaca.gov/library. To receive periodic emails from the Library about programs and services, sign up for our email list here: www.southpasadenaca.gov/librarynews.

3/28/22

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

%d bloggers like this: