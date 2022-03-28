South Pasadena Expanded Library Hours

On Monday, April 4th, 2022, the South Pasadena Public Library will expand the hours it is open to the public to 58 hours per week. Slight adjustments have been made to the pre-pandemic opening and closing hours to provide a consistent opening time and to better meet customer needs. Library hours will be:



Monday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Thursday: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Friday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.



The South Pasadena Public Library is operating in compliance with the current County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health Order, issued March 3, 2022. It is strongly recommended that masks be worn in the Library; in the Children’s Room only, masks are required for everyone aged two or older. The South Pasadena Public Library is located at 1100 Oxley Street in South Pasadena. For more information about the Library, visit our website at

www.southpasadenaca.gov/library. To receive periodic emails from the Library about programs and services, sign up for our email list here: www.southpasadenaca.gov/librarynews.

