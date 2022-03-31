City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates

Economic Development Team Launches: Business Concierge Program!

maryjerejian1998

no comments

March 31, 2022

The City Manager’s Office and the Economic Development Team at the City of South Pasadena is thrilled to announce elements of our new Business Concierge program:

Business Visitation Program: 30 minutes to an hour business site visitation from members of the City’s Economic Development Team to establish a direct business liaison at City Hall for all inquiries and resources. Share your challenges AND your successes to help guide the City’s business friendly efforts.

Business Review Session: Contact the Economic Development Team to set up a meeting to discuss a new business idea, resources, and information, site selection assistance and more.

Our team is excited to work with our local businesses and create new opportunities for prospective businesses in South Pasadena. To schedule a visit with the Economic Development Team or to inquire further about our new Business Concierge Program, email: Business@SouthPasadenaCA.gov.

Let’s Shine Together!

