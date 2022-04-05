City Hall Scoop

Be Kind to Animals Art Exhibition

April 5, 2022

The Community Services Department is hosting a Be Kind to Animal Art Exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022. We are looking for students to create artwork that reflects this year’s theme, Animals Are My Neighbors, Too!

This event is open to all Pre-K through 8th graders. We are asking participants to make some art sized 8.5” x 11” and drop off at the Recreation Office by 12 noon on April 25, 2022.  The Recreation Office is located at 815 Mission Street and is open Monday – Thursday, 10am-6pm.

Submit this form to participate:

be-kind-to-animals-art-exhibition-2Download

