Southern California Edison Construction Work at Night

April 13, 2022

On April 20th, 2022, Southern California Edison (SCE) will perform night time construction work to replace electrical transmission poles along Grevelia Street. The work will require a full street closure of Park Avenue from Mission Street to Hope Street and will be performed from 10pm to 7am.

SCE will distribute flyers to neighborhood residents notifying them of the construction activity and will post signs and message boards within the vicinity of the work for additional noticing. Temporary power outages may occur as a result of the work. Customers impacted by the power outage will be notified by SCE in advance. This maintenance work is to ensure the continuity of a safe, reliable electrical system which serves the City of South Pasadena. Upon the completion of the project, the overall reliability of the SCE grid system will improve, which will minimize future power outages.

