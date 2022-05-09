City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates

Update on COVID-19

maryjerejian1998

no comments

May 9, 2022

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released the following data on May 5, 2022:

  • 3,003 New COVID-19 cases
  • 4 New deaths due to COVID-19
  • 244 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19
  • More than 11,876,000 individuals tested; 22% of people tested positive to date.

We encourage our residents to continue taking recommended safety precautions included masking when indoors or in large gatherings and staying up to date on available vaccinations. For more information, please visit http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/. The City will continue to monitor current numbers and provide updates.

5/9/22

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

%d bloggers like this: