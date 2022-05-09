Update on COVID-19

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released the following data on May 5, 2022:

3,003 New COVID-19 cases

4 New deaths due to COVID-19

244 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19

More than 11,876,000 individuals tested; 22% of people tested positive to date.

We encourage our residents to continue taking recommended safety precautions included masking when indoors or in large gatherings and staying up to date on available vaccinations. For more information, please visit http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/. The City will continue to monitor current numbers and provide updates.

5/9/22