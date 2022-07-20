Candidate Nomination Period for 2022 City Council and Treasurer Open

The filing period for residents interested in running in the 2022 South Pasadena General Municipal Election will open Monday, July 18, 2022, and close Friday, August 12, 2022. Two City Council seats, one in District 4, and one in District 5, and an At-Large City Treasurer seat, are open for election. If an incumbent whose term expires in 2022 does not file in this period, the filing period is extended to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, for all potential candidates other than the incumbent(s) who declined to file.

Prospective City Council candidates must secure the signatures of 20 to 30 registered voters that reside in the geographical area making up the district from which the candidate is to be elected. Prospective City Treasurer candidates must secure the signature of 20 to 30 registered voters that reside in the City of South Pasadena. Each candidate is required to file a Statement of Economic Interests, disclosing investments and interests in real property at the time the nomination paper is returned for filing. A filing fee of $25.00 will be assessed at the same time of submitting nomination papers.

Nomination papers and candidate handbooks will be available by appointment only beginning July 18, 2022, in the City Clerk’s Division, at City Hall, 1414 Mission Street, South Pasadena, CA 91030. Election office hours are 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and on Friday, August 12, 2022.

