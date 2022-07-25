Special City Council Meeting: July 27, 2022

Join us on Wednesday, July 27 for a Special City Council Meeting available to attend in person or via Zoom.
Some of the agenda items that will be discussed at this meeting include:
👷♂️ Review of Resident Request for Addition of Second Crossing Guard at the Intersection of Huntington Drive and Marengo Avenue
🏠 Continued Discussion of the Housing Element
🏡 Caltrans SR 710 Unoccupied Surplus Properties Priorities 3 and 4SP Solicitation Letter
💦 Update on Huntington Drive Green Street Stormwater Project
💡 Mobile Crisis Pilot Program
We hope to see you there in-person or virtually! To view the agenda, click here.
