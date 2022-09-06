Goodbye Grass: Free Webinar

Are you interested in replacing your water-intensive grass with a water-wise alternative? Join Metropolitan Water District for a FREE Webinar: Goodbye Grass on Saturday, September 10, from 10 am to 11 am. Learn how to remove turf without the use of chemicals and how to successfully apply for the turf replacement rebate through Metropolitan Water District.

During this webinar, you will learn more about rebates available to Metropolitan Water District (MWD) customers. In South Pasadena, the City also has a series of rebates available for our residents, such as Water Efficient Plants or Native Tree rebates. The City also co-funds MWD rebates to incentivize residents to take advantage of water-saving practices. Visit the City rebate website to learn more.

View this introductory training video about California Native Plants Landscaping. This class is free, but registration is required. Click on the flyer above or this link to register for the webinar.