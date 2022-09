The California Independent System Operator (CAISO) has extended a Flex Alert for today, Thursday, September 8, 2022. The hours of the Flex Alert have been extended to the hours of 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

We are once again asking everyone to do their part by conserving energy throughout the day, especially during the Flex Alert hours of 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., to help prevent the possibility of rotating outages. To stay up to date and follow grid conditions in real-time visit caiso.com.

