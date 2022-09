Get the buzz on bees from local experts! On Wednesday, October 19th, at 6:30 p.m. in the Library Community Room local beekeeper Michael Pusateri and native bee expert Hartmut Wisch will present on South Pasadena’s bees. This event is presented in partnership with the Friends of the South Pasadena Public Library and South Pasadena Beautiful. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. (1115 El Centro Street).

9/27/22