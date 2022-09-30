Are Electric Leaf Blowers Really That Much Better Than Gas-Powered Leaf Blowers?

Gas-powered leaf blowers have been banned in the City, but that’s not the only reason why you should choose electric over gas. Electric leaf blowers not only cost less over time, but they’re easier to maintain and have significantly less health risks, if any. Read below to find out more!

Electric Leaf Blower Gas-Powered Leaf Blower Cost $35- $150 $60- $400 Health Risk No pollutants are emitted- eliminating the risk of health issues for the operator as well as the bystanders. Toxic pollutants emitted during use such as benzine, fine particulate matter, formaldehyde, and smog-forming chemicals result in dizziness, asthma attacks, headaches, heart disease, and lung disease for the operator as well as bystanders. Noise With an average wind speed of 50-100 mph, electric leaf blowers run quieter than gas-powered leaf blowers. Similar to an electric car, the electric motor makes less noise than a gas engine. The use of these leaf blowers can result in hearing loss, some gas-powered leaf blowers emit over 80 decibels. With an average wind speed of over 150 mph, gas-powered leaf blowers are very loud. Mobility Lighter in weight, about 8 pounds or less, which makes it easier to move around. Most electric leaf blowers are designed for one-handed use. Gas-powered leaf blowers range from 14 to 24 pounds, depending on the model. This may make it difficult to move around. Maintenance These machines do not require seasonal maintenance, unlike their gas-powered leaf blowers. Electric leaf blowers can be corded or have a pre-charged battery. Maintenance may include charging batteries. Require regular maintenance: mixing oil with gas for 2-cycle engines and spark plug replacement on 4-cycle engines. The mixing of oil and gas can result in spills and leaks which cause a threat to the environment.

Still not convinced? The emissions from 30 minutes of leaf blowing with a gas-powered leaf blower are equivalent to driving a car at 30mph for 440 miles!

As the City moves forward with phasing out gasoline-powered leaf blowers, stay up to date on information regarding the ordinance and enforcement through www.SouthPasadenaCA.gov/LeafBlowers.

