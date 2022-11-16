City Hall Scoop

Pet Adoption Efforts – Meet Sugar!

November 16, 2022

This year, the City worked closely with our partners at the Pasadena Humane Society to conduct outreach on pet adoptions by inviting the agency to come to our City Council Meetings bi-monthly, and present a pet available for adoption.

Today, we would like to share a very special story to our community. Sugar (shown in the photo) was found in South Pasadena on October 19, 2022 during our City Council meeting that night. She is a sweet, loving, and playful dog who was found running around the City.

To learn more about Sugar and other pets available for adoption, please contact the Pasadena Humane Society by calling (626) 792-7151.

