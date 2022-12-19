City Hall and Library Winter Closure

City Hall will be closed from December 26th through January 2nd. We will reopen on Tuesday, January 3rd.

The Library will be closed from December 25th through December 29th. The Library will be open on December 30th, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday, the 31st, 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and closed from January 1-2. The Library will reopen on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Both the South Pasadena Police and Fire Departments will have staff available to assist the public. For non-emergency assistance, you may contact the Police Department at (626) 403-7270, while the Fire Department can be reached at (626) 403-7300.

For any emergencies, please call 911.

