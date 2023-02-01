South Pasadena Veteran Peer Access Network (VPAN) Contact Information

City of South Pasadena Social Services and Social Justice Team is pleased to present Brock Milhorn as the South Pasadena area representative for VPAN. VPAN will help connect any Veteran and their family members with services regardless of discharge status.

VPAN Support Line: (800) 854‑7771, *3 is available daily 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. for Mental Health Support and resources for Veterans, and military family members. For more information, please contact VPAN TEAM: VPAN@JVS-SOCAL.ORG.

Thank you, Brock Milhorn and the VPAN Team for servicing South Pasadena.

