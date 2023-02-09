Pollyanna Film Screening Event

South Pasadena has served as a filming location for many famous features. From Victor Fleming’s Gone with the Wind (1939) to John Carpenter’s Halloween (1978), South Pasadena is entrenched in Hollywood history. In celebration of our cinematic city, the South Pasadena Public Library is hosting a special screening of Paul Powell’s 1920 silent film Pollyanna on Saturday, February 25th, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. in the Library Community Room, located at 1115 El Centro Street, South Pasadena, CA 91030. Pollyanna stars silent screen legend Mary Pickford in the titular role of Pollyanna Whittier, an orphan determined to see the positive in any bad situation. Dean Ghaffari will introduce the film, and Michael D. Mortilla will provide the live piano accompaniment.

