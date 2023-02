We are excited to share the launch of the Social Services Resource Guide! This guide is in all-in-one document to provide the South Pasadena community with resources to improve the quality of life for those in need. Check it out on our website by clicking here or by scanning the QR Code. For any questions, please contact Assistant to the City Manager, Tamara Binns, by emailing tbinns@southpasadenaca.gov or calling (626) 403-7213.

2/14/23