The Water Division is responding to a water main break on the 600 block of Brent Ave. Water service interruption will affect the 600 and 700 block of Brent Ave as staff works diligently to complete repairs to restore water service. Traffic flow on the 600 block of Brent Ave. will also be affected due to the narrow street. We will continue to post updates as our team works on resolving the issue.

3/3/23