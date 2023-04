The City is excited to partner with the South Pasadena Chinese American Club on the upcoming Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration! Join us for a diverse range of delicious food, creative activities, performances, and so much more. The event will be held at Garfield Park located at 1000 Park Avenue in South Pasadena from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. We look forward to celebrating with the entire community. For any questions, please email SPCC91030@GMAIL.COM.

4/7/23