Wynyate: If the Walls Could Talk Event

The Library will celebrate National Preservation Month in partnership with the South Pasadena Preservation Foundation with this special event on Saturday, May 6th, at 3:00 p.m. in the Library Community Room. Wynyate (851 Lyndon Street), on the National Register of Historic Places, is the home built by South Pasadena’s first mayor Donald Graham in 1888—135 years ago. The event will feature a presentation by former Wynyate resident Dr. Tedie Hudson and will commemorate the loan of a 1973 painting by Southern California-based artist Richard Peterson depicting Wynyate at the time of its addition to the National Register. The painting will be on display during the event and for the duration of Preservation Month in the display case on the Library’s first floor.

This year, the City of South Pasadena is celebrating 135 years and this is the perfect opportunity to get to know some of our City’s history.

4/17/23