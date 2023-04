On Saturday, April 22, 2023, the City will be hosting a FREE Compost and Mulch Giveaway for South Pasadena residents. Stop by the Arroyo Golf Course Parking Lot (1055 Lohman Lane) between 9:00 am- 12:00 pm. Compost and Mulch will be given away on a first-come first-serve basis to South Pasadena residents ONLY, while supplies last. Please bring a sturdy container, a shovel, and proof of residence in South Pasadena. We look forward to celebrating Earth Day with you!

4/20/23