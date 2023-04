Join us and the City of Pasadena at an upcoming Community Open House for an update on the Arroyo Seco Water Reuse Project! The project team in attendance will provide background information, updates, and present project concepts. The event will take place at the South Pasadena Community Room located at 1115 El Centro Street in South Pasadena.

To learn more about this project prior to attending, please click here.

4/24/23