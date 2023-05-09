Save the Date: Budget Community Workshops

Save the date for two Community Budget Workshops on May 18, 2023! There will be one session in the morning and one in the evening to accommodate various schedules. In addition, the meeting will also be available to access on Zoom and in person at the City Council Chambers (1424 Mission Street).

We look forward to seeing you there and hearing your input on the FY 2023-2024 budget. For any questions, please contact the Finance Department by calling (626) 403-7250 or by emailing financedepartment@southpasadenca.gov.

5/9/23