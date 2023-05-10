2023 South Pasadena Tournament of Roses: Golf Tournament

Signups are now being taken for the annual Golf Tournament benefitting the South Pasadena Tournament of Roses float. The fundraiser takes place June 17 at the 18-hole, 3-par Arroyo Seco Golf Course, 1055 Lohman Lane in South Pasadena. Registration begins at 7 a.m., with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Gofers all start at the same time at different holes.

The admission includes lunch, awards and a raffle drawing following the tournament. Teams play a best ball or “scramble” game, whereby the team advances based on the best shot made at each hole. At Hole #17, any player can pay a $10 entry fee to take a chance to win $10,000. The requirement is to make a hole-in-one shot. The prize is courtesy of Mamma’s Brick Oven Pizza & Pasta of South Pasadena.

Awards are for first- and second-place teams and for both men’s and women’s teams’ shots deemed closest to the hole at a designated hole. Singles are $90 each, and a foursome costs $300 if paid by June 15. The fee is $100 per player on the day of the event. To sign up, contact Alan Vlacich at avlacich@gmail.com. All proceeds go toward expenses incurred in building and decorating the city’s self-built float for the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade that takes place every January.

5/10/23