City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates

2023 South Pasadena Tournament of Roses: Golf Tournament

CommunicationsTeam

no comments

May 10, 2023

Signups are now being taken for the annual Golf Tournament benefitting the South Pasadena Tournament of Roses float. The fundraiser takes place June 17 at the 18-hole, 3-par Arroyo Seco Golf Course, 1055 Lohman Lane in South Pasadena. Registration begins at 7 a.m., with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Gofers all start at the same time at different holes. 

The admission includes lunch, awards and a raffle drawing following the tournament. Teams play a best ball or “scramble” game, whereby the team advances based on the best shot made at each hole.  At Hole #17, any player can pay a $10 entry fee to take a chance to win $10,000. The requirement is to make a hole-in-one shot. The prize is courtesy of Mamma’s Brick Oven Pizza & Pasta of South Pasadena.

Awards are for first- and second-place teams and for both men’s and women’s teams’ shots deemed closest to the hole at a designated hole. Singles are $90 each, and a foursome costs $300 if paid by June 15. The fee is $100 per player on the day of the event. To sign up, contact Alan Vlacich at avlacich@gmail.com. All proceeds go toward expenses incurred in building and decorating the city’s self-built float for the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade that takes place every January.

5/10/23

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

%d bloggers like this: