South Pasadena Beautiful Golden Arrows 2023

South Pasadena Beautiful celebrates six residential properties for the annual 2023 Golden Arrow Award. The Golden Arrows are annual recognition awards presented by South Pasadena Beautiful to residents and businesses who do an outstanding job of planning and maintaining their properties. Drought tolerant and sustainable gardening practices are valued very highly as examples of ways of beautifying our city and responding to the current drought situation and the Southern Californian Mediterranean climate. Visit here to see the winning gardens!

Are you interested in creating a sustainable landscape or finding ways to save water on your property? The City of South Pasadena provides water conservation rebates for our residents and businesses! Making small changes will have big impacts on water usage! Community members can purchase water-efficient plants and native trees or convert to drip irrigation on their South Pasadena property. More information can be found at SouthPasadenaCA.gov/Rebates or email EnvironmentalPrograms@SouthPasadenaCA.gov.

South Pasadena residents and businesses who take advantage of Metropolitan Water District Rebates, such as turf (grass) removal, immediately qualify for additional funding because the City co-funds several rebates provided! Visit SoCalWaterSmart.com for rebate information. Visit bewaterwise.com to learn how you can create your own golden garden through workshops and guides offered!

5/24/23