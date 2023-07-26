Watering restrictions in South Pasadena apply to the entire city, including residences, commercial businesses, schools, or any establishment within the City. Excessive water runoff from sprinklers/irrigation is prohibited!
*Please pay close attention when watering to ensure your irrigation system is not wasting water!
Runoff occurs when water from landscape watering, in any quantity, overflows the walkway on private property or the sidewalk on public property. Where no sidewalk exists, water shall not be used in any way so as to flow over the curb or into any gutter or street, private or otherwise. Depending on your irrigation system, runoff can occur in small quantities as well. All water runoff is prohibited, examples are shown above.
Your lawn, because of grass root structure and soil compaction, can only absorb about 2 inches of water per hour! Try converting from grass to native plants with our water-efficient plant rebate or visit SouthPasadenaCA.gov/Rebates! Native plants’ deep roots absorb water and prevent runoff from reaching impermeable surfaces.
To learn more about water restrictions and water conservation, visit SouthPasadenaCA.gov/WaterConservation
One thought on “Water Runoff”
Thank you so much for this reminder. Please note that minimizing and eliminating water runoff not only saves the valuable resource but also helps prevent waterborne issues such as the breeding of mosquitoes. This is particularly noticed in the street gutter at 1510-1518 Diamond Ave where the water runoff from South Pasadena High School (SPHS) readily collects and creates a perfect environment for mosquito breeding. To help prevent these issues, it might be a good idea to prevent the water runoff in the first place (i.e managing the SPHS runoff) vs the short term solution of having the City sweep/vacuuming the water and having the San Gabriel Vector Control treat the area. It should be noted, the SPHS property is watering 5 times/week, which is 250% of the 2 times/week allowed by the Stage 2 water conservation restrictions.
Feel free to contact me with any questions and/or comments.
Thank you for the opportunity for the comment, and hope it is helpful.
