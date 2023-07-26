Watering restrictions in South Pasadena apply to the entire city, including residences, commercial businesses, schools, or any establishment within the City. Excessive water runoff from sprinklers/irrigation is prohibited!

*Please pay close attention when watering to ensure your irrigation system is not wasting water!

Runoff occurs when water from landscape watering, in any quantity, overflows the walkway on private property or the sidewalk on public property. Where no sidewalk exists, water shall not be used in any way so as to flow over the curb or into any gutter or street, private or otherwise. Depending on your irrigation system, runoff can occur in small quantities as well. All water runoff is prohibited, examples are shown above.

Your lawn, because of grass root structure and soil compaction, can only absorb about 2 inches of water per hour! Try converting from grass to native plants with our water-efficient plant rebate or visit SouthPasadenaCA.gov/Rebates! Native plants’ deep roots absorb water and prevent runoff from reaching impermeable surfaces.

To learn more about water restrictions and water conservation, visit SouthPasadenaCA.gov/WaterConservation