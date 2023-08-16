City Hall Scoop

Clean Power Alliance Community Benefits Grant (CBG) Program

August 16, 2023

Clean Power Alliance, in partnership with Calpine Energy Solutions, recently announced the kick-off of the 2023 Community Benefits Grant (CBG) Program Cycle.

This annual grant provides funding for non-profit organizations advancing clean energy, sustainability, and resiliency. The grant is open to designated 501©3 nonprofit organizations serving CPA’s service territory including South Pasadena. Grant awards range from $15,000 to $30,000 for a one-year term. The CBG application is available online and will close at 5pm on Friday, October 6, 2023.

Community-based and nonprofit organizations that share the vision of a cleaner, greener future are encouraged to apply. The 2023-2024 Community Benefits Grant Program Frequently Asked Questions and additional information can be found at http://www.cleanpoweralliance.org/calpinegrant/ .

8/16/2023

