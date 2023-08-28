City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates

Labor Day Closure

CommunicationsTeam

no comments

August 28, 2023

In honor of the Labor Day holiday, City offices will be closed on Monday, September 4, 2023. We will resume services on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

The South Pasadena Police and Fire Departments will have staff available to assist the public. For non-emergency assistance, you may contact the Police Department at (626) 403-7270, while the Fire Department can be reached at (626) 403-7300.

