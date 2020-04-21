Face Covering Health Order Is In Effect

Essential businesses in LA County will be required to provide cloth face coverings to employees, as well as post physical distancing plans for the public to see. Patrons of essential businesses will also be required to wear cloth face coverings in order to enter an essential business, as indicated in last week’s revised Health Officer Order. These changes were implemented to protect county residents by slowing the rapid spread of COVID-19. The County of Los Angeles thanks you for adhering to these orders, and reminds you to maintain a 6 ft. distance from others – even with facial coverings. For tips on DIY face coverings click here or see a video by Dr. Jerome Adams, U.S. Surgeon General, for DIY instructions.

