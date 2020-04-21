Washable Filtered Masks Donated

On Monday April 20, 2020, Dr. Stephen Liu, Founder/Chairman of IFGfit.com, and resident Dr. John Itamura from Kerlan Jobe Orthopedic Clinic, joined Mayor Joe, Councilmember Khubesrian and Police Department employees in the courtyard of city hall. While maintaining our social distancing, doctors Liu and Itamura provided the City with 500, (3 layer) washable Filtered Masks. IFGfit Inc, an American healthcare wellness technology company, provided the masks to be shared with the employees of each department, along with a few individuals that head our volunteer groups in town. The City of South Pasadena is greatly appreciative for their donation. Their support helps to further our mission to protect ALL of our first-line responders and stop the spread of COVID-19.

Joe Ortiz

Police Chief

4/21/2020