Limited Retail to Reopen Friday

The Los Angeles County Health Department has amended the Safer at Home order to allow limited retail to begin operations as early as Friday. Retail stores selling items such as books, clothing, toys, flowers, music and sporting goods may reopen Friday morning for curbside pickup only and must comply with strict guidelines for patron and employee safety. Curbside pickup means customers may not be allowed into the store for browsing, trying on clothes, or payment. In addition, customers and staff are required to wear cloth face coverings and adhere to social distancing at all times. And, proper infection control measures must be in place including strict cleaning procedures for frequently touched surfaces and allowing employees to wash their hands often. Please check with your favorite retailers or the South Pas Chamber of Commerce to see who will be opening in the near future. We will post more information as the stores announce their plans.

Stephanie DeWolfe

City Manager

5/7/2020