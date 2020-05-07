Golf Course Opens Saturday, May 9

The Los Angeles County Health Officer announced on Wednesday that golf courses could reopen as the Stay at Home order is amended to allow gradual opening of the economy. The South Pas golf course and driving range will be open starting at 6 am on Saturday. To ensure the safety of patrons, cloth face coverings must be worn and social distancing must be adhered to at all times. In addition, tee times will be staggered to avoid crowding. The mini golf will open on Monday, May 11, and will be scheduledby tee times only to allow for social distancing. Under the amended order, the restaurant must remain closed, but prepackaged snacks will be available for take away. Please call 323-255-1506 to schedule tee times.

Stephanie DeWolfe

City Manager

5/7/2020