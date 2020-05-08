South Pasadena Trails and Dog Park Open on Friday, May 8

As the County of Los Angeles begins to lift restrictions on outdoor recreational amenities, the City of South Pasadena will open trails and the dog park on Friday, May 8. Physical distancing of 6 feet is required and group gathering will not be permitted on trails or in parking lots. Park users over the age of two are required to wear a cloth face covering at trailheads, parking lots, within the dog park and while on trails. All sports amenities are closed until further notice, including but not limited to playgrounds, skate parks, basketball courts, and tennis courts. For more information refer to the City of South Pasadena website at southpasadenaca.gov.

Stephanie DeWolfe

City Manager

5/8/2020