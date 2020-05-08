Join Us At Our Next Virtual Public Meeting!

The City of South Pasadena has transitioned to virtual Commission meetings in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Agendas and reports for these meetings will be posted to the City’s website with a link to the live webstream of the meeting. All meetings will continue to be broadcast live on Spectrum/TWC Channel 19 and AT&T Channel 99 for cable customers who reside in the City.
For more information on upcoming meetings check the City’s website.
|COMMISSION
|Meeting Dates
|Time
|Public Safety
|5/11/2020
|8:30 a.m.
|Planning Commission
|5/12/2020
|6:00 p.m.
|Design Review Board
|5/14/2020
|3:00 p.m.
|City Council Meeting
|5/20/20
|7:30 p.m.
