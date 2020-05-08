City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates from City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe

Join Us At Our Next Virtual Public Meeting!

CityHallScoop

May 8, 2020

The City of South Pasadena has transitioned to virtual Commission meetings in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Agendas and reports for these meetings will be posted to the City’s website with a link to the live webstream of the meeting. All meetings will continue to be broadcast live on Spectrum/TWC Channel 19 and AT&T Channel 99 for cable customers who reside in the City.

For more information on upcoming meetings check the City’s website.

COMMISSIONMeeting Dates Time
Public Safety5/11/20208:30 a.m.
 Planning Commission  5/12/20206:00 p.m.
Design Review Board5/14/20203:00 p.m.
City Council Meeting5/20/207:30 p.m.

