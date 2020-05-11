Girl Scout Donation to the Senior Center

The South Pasadena Senior Center and Transit staff would like to thank the Girl Scout Troop #2321 for their special contribution to the senior home delivery meals. Troop #2321 members Keira Adams, Tess Kawakami and Sophia Feldman, created over 80 bags filled with sweets, cookies, and home-sown masks to treat senior mothers for this year’s Mother’s Day. Staff were delighted in being able to include these items with their meal deliveries for the seniors who are dependent on the Home Delivered meals currently offered with the City.



Shelia Pautsch

Community Services Director

5/11/2020