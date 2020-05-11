Fire Department Staff Reaches Out to Grocery Store Management to Ensure Best Practices

Division Chief Eric Zanteson met with management from local grocery stores including, Vons, Ralphs, Pavilions and Trader Joe’s to ensure all safety precautions are in place to protect their workers and shoppers. The stores have reported that the CDC and local health officials have provided them with guidelines on best health and safety practices. These guidelines include (but are not limited to) the following measures which are currently in place in local stores:

Reducing the occupancy load by 50%. Ralphs reported that they have achieved a further reduction to only allow a 25% occupancy load which is approximately 80 patrons in the store at any one time.

In addition to discussing best practices, the management we spoke with were fully committed and understood the importance of working together to keep their workers and our community as safe as possible.

Paul Riddle

Fire Chief

5/11/2020