Face Coverings: When and Where To Wear Them

When

LA County’s Health Officer Order does not require wearing face coverings while in the backyard or while on a solitary run or walk. County residents are required, however, to wear face coverings when in contact with other people who are not household members (whether you’re in a public or private space). So, if you’re on a solitary run or walk – and you see someone approaching – put on your face covering! And remember: face coverings are not a substitute for always practicing physical distancing & frequent hand washing.

Where

LA County’s Order is effective for all 10 million people who live in LA County. There is one circumstance, however, under which this may not be the case: when your local jurisdiction has a face covering order of their own.

A few of you have asked, “My city issued its own face covering order. Which order am I supposed to follow? The county’s or my city’s?” Where local jurisdictions have implemented face covering orders of their own, the stricter order will apply.

We urge you to contact your local jurisdiction by phone or online, to see if they’ve issued a face covering order of their own. If not, you’ll certainly want to abide by LA County’s Health Officer Order, in order to keep you and your loved ones safe.

5/20/2020