Water Conservation Rebates Still being Processed

Still stuck at home? How about showing your backyard some love? And your wallet, too! The City of South Pasadena offers several rebates to promote water conservation practices. You can receive a rebate for installing rotating sprinkler nozzles, converting your sprinkler system to drip irrigation, and for planting water efficient plants. Applications can be submitted online – no need to come in to City Hall! City staff are standing by to answer any and all of your rebate questions and to ensure that your rebates continue to be processed in a timely manner. Rebate applications and requirements can be found on the Environmental Programs webpage: www.SouthPasadenaCA.gov/environmentalprograms. If you have any questions regarding water conservation rebates, email environmentalprograms@southpasadenaca.gov or give us a call during business hours at (626) 403-7253 (Monday – Thursday, 7:30am – 6pm).

5/20/2020