Use of the Library’s Digital Collections Soars

Since the Library closed to the public on March 20th, staff have been tracking use of digital resources. We are happy to report that usage has increased dramatically, with library cardholders taking advantage of tutoring and homework help, film streaming, language learning, ebooks and eaudiobooks and more. The Library’s digital collections can be explored on our website. We are also pleased to announce that we received a grant of $3,000 for “crisis collection funding” from the California State Library, which will allow us to purchase additional ebooks and eaudiobooks that will be available through the Overdrive platform. Many of these resources are funded by the non-profit Friends of the South Pasadena Public Library, and we thank them for their support.

Cathy Billings

Library Director

5/21/2020