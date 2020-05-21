Alpha Avenue and Camino Del Sol Street Improvement Project Underway

The Public Works Department is excited to announce that construction has begun for the Alpha Avenue and Camino Del Sol Street Improvement Project. Gentry Brothers, Inc. (GBI), who was awarded the contract, will replace aging water infrastructure and repave dilapidated roads to better serve our community.

While GBI has already began water utility works for the project, the City has been diligently working with GBI to devise work plans to minimize any construction impacts due to the “Safer at home” Public Health Order.

Shahid Abbas

Public Works Director

