Fair Oaks and Huntington Drive Median is Being Remodeled

The triangular median located at Fair Oaks Avenue and Huntington Drive is being updated. The city was able to work with Metropolitan Water District (MWD) and secure funding to address this median. The median will have tuff removed and replaced with aesthetically pleasing drought-tolerant landscaping with drip irrigation to ensure each plant receives water directly, and there is minimal wasted water. South Pasadena received a $25,000 contribution from MWD and the remaining funding is provided by the City’s water conservation funds which do not affect the General Fund. Upon completion of this project, the city will look to collaborate with MWD and update additional medians throughout the City.



Shahid Abbas

Public Works Director

