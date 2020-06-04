Congratulations to Safer at Home Reading Challenge Participants!

330 readers signed up for the Library’s Safer at Home Reading Challenge, which ran from April 6 to May 31. They read more than 51,000 minutes and wrote 61 reviews for their fellow readers. The Friends of the South Pasadena Public Library generously provided randomly drawn prizes—gift certificates purchased from local businesses—for kids, teens, and adults. We encourage readers of all ages to sign up for our Summer Reading Program which runs from June 1 to August 1. To get started visit our Summer Reading Program landing page.

Cathy Billings

Library Director

6/4/2020