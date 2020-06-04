Reminder! Bulky Item Disposal Returns in June

Residents can drop off bulky furniture or appliances for disposal on Saturday, June 20, 8am to 2pm at Arroyo Drive/Mission Street. No appointment is necessary and the disposal service is free for residents. Senior citizens can also have bulky items picked up from their home at no cost during the week of June 15 to 19. Items will be picked up on the same day as regular rubbish pick up if the items are placed outdoors near trash containers. Athens Services, the Public Works Department, and the Senior Center partner to bring the service to senior residents twice per year. To schedule bulky item pick up for a senior citizen, please contact the South Pasadena Senior Center, Monday through Friday at (626) 403-7360.

