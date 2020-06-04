Public Safety Update: No Countywide Curfew Today

LA County does not plan to issue a countywide curfew order tonight. South Pasadena residents and businesses are no longer under a curfew but we do want to remind people to wear face coverings in public and social distance.

LA County continues to support the right of residents to take part in peaceful demonstrations. We also remain committed to ensuring the safety and protection of life and property, in collaboration with countywide municipal and law enforcement partners, by responding nimbly to the changing landscape.

For those demonstrating, please:

Follow the guidance of your local city and law enforcement agency; and Follow guidance from the Department of Public Health, including wearing cloth face coverings and observing safe physical distancing.

For more information, visit lacounty.gov/emergency.

To receive emergency notifications, sign up for Alert LA County.

6/4/2020