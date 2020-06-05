COUNTY AND STATE-RUN COVID-19 TESTING SITES ARE ALL OPEN

LA County and State run testing sites are all open. Residents can make an appointment by visiting the County COVID-19 testing website. Same day appointments are available at State operated OptumServe sites.

“We are committed to ensuring that testing is widely available to people who need them,” said Dr. Christina Ghaly, Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services. “Through our collaborative work with community clinics and other healthcare providers we are working to meet the needs of the community and provide seamless care for patients.”

For the latest information on COVID-19 testing sites or to make an appointment, please visit covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/.

