Library Book Drops Open For Returns Monday, June 8th

The Library is pleased to announce that the exterior book drops will be open for returns beginning at 9:00 a.m. Monday, June 8th. The 18,000 items currently checked out have due dates extended to July 1, but we encourage customers to begin bringing their items back now so that we can manage the volume of returns more efficiently. All items will undergo a minimum 72 hour quarantine before they are re-shelved. We will launch “Library Takeout”, our no-contact check-out/pick-up service, on Monday, June 15, and look forward to announcing the details about that program next week. To control the spread of COVID-19, the library building remains closed to the public as required by the County of Los Angeles Public Health Department. You can reach library staff at library@southpasadenaca.gov or 626-403-7330.

Cathy Billings

Library Director

6/5/2020